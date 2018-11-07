Tumulak urged barangays to repair, add CCTV cameras

Councilor Dave Tumulak expressed alarm over the series of killings and robberies in Cebu City, especially with the holiday season drawing near.

Tumulak, who is the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, urged all barangays in the city to repair their defunct closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras or add more cameras to help in the identification of suspects who commit crimes within their community.

“Dako gyud ning tabang ang mga CCTV nato pagidentify sa mga suspects,” he added.

He also urged the police to intensify foot patrols in the city.

Tumulak encouraged the public to report to the authorities any information they have that may in tracking down unidentified assailants.

Tumulak’s statements came after a college student, identified as Charie Mae Mancia was stabbed to death in Barangay Tinago, and a taxi driver who was shot dead in Barangay Tisa.