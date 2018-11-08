Two arrested in Danao buy-bust
Two persons were arrested during the conduct of a buy-bust operation by the drug enforcement unit of Danao City police station in Sitio Pagutlan, Barangay Maslog, Danao City on Thursday morning (November 8).
The arrested persons were identified as Junrey Taneo, 31, and Felipe Murillo, 58.
Supt Jaime Quiocho Jr. of Danao City police station said that a certain resident in the area informed them about the drug activities involving the suspects.
Police seized suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 60 grams.
The two were temporarily detained at the jail facility of Danao City police station.
