Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe to join Sinulog 2019

By Morexette B. Erram | November 08,2018 - 11:16 AM

After taking a one-year break, the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe from Tangub City will be making its comeback in next year’s Sinulog festivities.

Councilor Dave Tumulak announced that the contingent from Tangub City has submitted their application, expressing their intentions to join Sinulog 2019.

The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe was the champion in the Sinulog-based category in 2017.

The dance troupe decided to take a hiatus this year but performed as guests during the festivities.

The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe celebrated their 25th anniversary this year.