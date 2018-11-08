Garma: Drug peddlers unafraid to die for money

Drug peddlers are now becoming fiercer.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said drug peddlers are even prepared to die for money.

The city police office has arrested 28 individuals and confiscated suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P5.2 million in the last 36 hours.

Among those arrested were two high-value targets who were caught in a drug bust operation in a hotel on Thursday morning (November 8).

Garma, however, said there are no new drug groups in the city.