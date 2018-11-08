Militants seek release of P7.5B Yolanda rehab funds
Members of the Climate Justice Group in the Philippines condemns the Duterte administration’s decision to stop the release of P7.5 billion funds for the construction of Yolanda rehabilitation centers and houses.
The funds were rechanelled to help the victims of the Marawi City siege.
Teody Navea and Larry Pascua organized a protest march from Fuente Osmeña to downtown Cebu City, calling for the release of funds.
