MCPO to hold anti-drugs symposium for children
In celebration of the National Children’s Month, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is organizing an illegal drug awareness campaign for children.
Police Chief Insp. Mercy Villaro, MCPO spokesperson, said they are planning to conduct symposiums on the ill effects of illegal drugs and to remind the children of their rights.
Villaro said they have also increased police visibility in areas identified to be frequented by gang members.
