Sandigan finds Imelda Marcos guilty of 7 graft counts

Former First Lady and Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos has been found guilty of seven counts of graft by the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division.

According to a decision by the anti-graft court on Friday, Marcos is sentenced to imprisonment of from six years to one month, up to 11 years for each count. She is also perpetually disqualified from holding any public office.

The Sandigan also ordered the release of an arrest warrant of arrest against Marcos who did not attend the promulgation of the cases against her. She was given 30 days by the anti-graft court to explain her absence.