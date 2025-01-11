Fire scare at CCSC: Blaze quickly put out

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One day after the Sinulog Opening Salvo at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), a fire ignited by the side of an LED wall under construction inside the sports center.

The Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) received a report about a fire incident at the area at around 6:22 p.m. on Saturday, January 11.

According to the CCFO information officer Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, the flames ignited due to a chemical called acetylene which was used during the construction.

Acetylene is a chemical compound used in welding and cutting processes.

Firefighters were deployed and the fire was quickly extinguished upon their arrival. At around 6:25 p.m., firefighters officially declared a fire out.

The damage caused by the fire that partially damaged a portion of the CSSC was estimated at P1,500.

Fortunately, no one was reported to have sustained injuries.

In the coming days, the CSSC will serve as the venue for several activities in line with the celebration of the 640th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.

On Sunday, January 12, thousands of spectators are expected to gather inside the CCSC to witness the Sinulog sa Dakbayan ritual showdown. Next week, the highly anticipated Sinulog 2025 Grand Ritual Showdown will also be held at the sports center.

