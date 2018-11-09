Court junks libel case vs dad

THE court acquitted Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. on the libel complaint filed against him by former Bureau of Customs (BOC) collector David Odilao Jr. in 2014.

In her seven-page ruling, Presiding Judge Ma. Lynna Adviento of Branch 7 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City (RTC – Cebu) dismissed the libel charges against Alcover after Odilao’s camp failed to prove all elements of libel.

Alcover told reporters in a press briefing that he was more than glad the court ruled in his favor.

In 2014, Odilao quoted an article from a local daily where Alcover accused him of allegedly taking money from his political enemies.