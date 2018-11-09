PRO-7 team places sixth in nationwide SWAT competition in Davao

A TEAM of Special Weapons and Tactics representing Central Visayas placed sixth in the second nationwide Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Competition Challenge in Davao this week.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, said that the team underwent three months of training on the proper way to hand firearms and in shooting.

They were trained to compete and to be detailed at the PRO-7 augmentation team if needed.

Sinas said that he was happy of this development and that whether the select team would win in the competition or not they would still be detailed at the PRO-7.

However, this latest win, he said, was a sign of good luck for the office.

This Monday the team will be presented after the flag raising ceremony and inform also the public on their effort done.