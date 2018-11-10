Four minors, 3 suspects caught with P650K shabu in Talisay City

Four minors were rescued, three others were collared and over P600,000 worth of suspected shabu (crystal meth) was seized in a joint operation past 2 p.m. today, November 10, in Sitio Long Dream, Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) who led the operation, said the minors, all male and aged 15 to 17, were caught having a drug session inside the drug den owned by the target, Leo Cortes, 25.

Cortes was arrested along with his cohort, Margeline Labay, 20.

Another suspect, James Radana, engaged in the same drug session with the minors when caught, said Batobalonos.

The PDEU, working with operatives of CPPO’s Provincial Intelligence Branch, seized 11 medium packs and 13 small sachets of suspected shabu during the operation.

The suspected shabu totaled to 55.52 grams, which was valued at 650,000.

The three arrested suspected are now held at the Talisay City Police Station jail facility while the minors have been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.