Mabolo police: Ramos suspected in killing taxi driver, call center agent

The Mabolo police station is now investigating the possibility that Erick Ramos, the suspect in the robbing and killing of a taxi driver, was the person who robbed and killed a call center agent in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City last September.

Senior Insp. Janielito Marquez said he was sending a police investigator to coordinate with Punta Princesa police station to check if the suspect was the person involved in the crime.

Marquez said for now they only have persons of interest in the investigation of the killing.

Meanwhile, SPO1 Jojie Magdadaro, investigator of Punta Princesa police station, said that the charges of robbery and homicide would be filed against the Ramos on Monday (November 11).

Magdadaro said they are also looking for Ramos’ cohort in the crime.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Ramos denied the allegations against him.

He claimed that the police had singled him out since he was facing a robbery case involving a clinic in N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City last June.

The suspect also said that he was in prison for murder but was released three years later because of lack of witnesses to pin him down in the case. Ramos was released last Nov. 30, 2017.