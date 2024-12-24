DOLE urges employers to ensure 13th-month pay before Christmas

MANILA — On Monday, just one day before the legally mandated deadline, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) renewed its appeal to private sector establishment owners to provide their employees with their 13th-month pay.

DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the department, as well as employees, would truly appreciate receiving the benefit, which is required under the Labor Code of the Philippines and Presidential Decree 851.

“Just to reiterate my earlier message and appeal for all employers to pay the 13th month of their employees on the deadline set by law which is Dec. 24,” he said in a text message.

“It would have been very much appreciated if payment has already been made. In any case, paying it tomorrow will be a manifestation of their concern for the welfare of their employees.”

Laguesma is counting on the compassion of employers to adhere to what is required by the law.

“In the spirit of the season, I would not want to make a warning but rather appeal to employers who have not yet paid the 13th month to show an act of love and malasakit to their workers by voluntarily complying with the mandate of the law,” he said.

At the same time, the DOLE secretary called on employees who will not receive their 13th month pay after the Dec. 24 deadline to report it to them.

“In any case, workers who did not get paid can seek the assistance of the nearest DOLE office having jurisdiction in their places of work. This way, their employers can be summoned by the DOLE to appear so that the issue of non-payment can be resolved,” he added.

All rank-and-file employees are entitled to receive the benefit regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid.

For the computation of the 13th month pay, it should not be less than 1/12 of the total basic salary earned by a worker within a calendar year.

