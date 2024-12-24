Task Force Kanlaon calls for mandatory evacuations

MANILA, Philippines – The Task Force Kanlaon has called for immediate mandatory evacuations within the six-kilometer extended danger zone after the Kanlaon Volcano emitted a dark plume about 1.2 kilometers high on Monday.

During the emergency meeting, the task force also urged the local government units (LGUs) and disaster officials to prepare for possible escalation to Alert Level 4.

Office of Civil Defense Western Visayas director and Task Force Kanlaon chair Raul Fernandez led the Regional Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell (RIACC) to address the escalating volcanic activity at Mount Kanlaon.

Representatives from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and other government agencies underscored the urgent need for preparedness as ash emissions and tectonic earthquakes threaten local communities.

Phivolcs strongly recommended mandatory evacuations within the six-kilometer radius and urged the LGUs to prepare for potential escalation to Alert Leve 4.

“This alert level could signal major ground deformation, which might not only affect the upper slopes but also areas farther away from the volcano, especially if an eruption occurs during intense rainfall, raising concerns about syn-eruption lahars,” it said.

Phivolcs reported that the ash plume is directed west-northwest, potentially reaching Bacolod City and surrounding areas.

“Since June 3, 2024, a total of 2,181 tectonic earthquakes have been recorded, with inflation observed in the eastern and northeastern sectors since the third week of July, while deflation has occurred in the southeastern and western sectors since late November,” Phivolcs said in a news release.

Phivolcs further said that in the case of pyroclastic density current (PDC) generation, the buffer zone around the six-kilometer extended danger zone may be expanded to ensure public safety.

During the meeting, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson emphasized maintaining evacuation protocols within the six-kilometer extended danger zone without expanding it to 10 kilometers for now.

The LGUs were instructed to activate their contingency plans for worst-case scenarios.

Task Force Kanlaon will conduct ocular inspections of potential sites for accommodating evacuees and assess the needs of evacuation centers, which currently require functional portalets, diapers, and other resources.

The national and local officials urged residents to remain vigilant and adhere to evacuation orders to ensure their safety amid the increasingly volatile conditions surrounding Mount Kanlaon.

The Task Force will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary. (PNA)

