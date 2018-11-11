Badian police remains hopeful in finding Tigbao SK chair

The operatives of Badian police station are still hoping to find Tigbao Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairman Reynell Cantilla alive and safe after 60 hours from being missing.

While they do not discount the possibility that Cantilla just went away out of personal problems, Police Inspector Elmond Mondaya said it is questionable that Cantilla left his motorcycle if he indeed ran away.

Mondaya added that they continue to verify reports of the missing SK chairman’s whereabouts.

Mondaya also said that they cannot confirm if it was Cantilla who was picked up by six motorcycle-riding men at the Manduyong Bridge on the dawn of Friday (November 9), as reported by a witness. Cantilla’s motorcycle was found at the side of the bridge.

Mondaya, however, said they found no dents on the motorcycle or any sign of struggle.