Senate may conduct inquiry in Cebu on spate of killings

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR -7) welcomed the possibility of having the Senate inquiry on the spate of unsolved killings in Cebu in the province itself.

In a text message sent to Cebu Daily News, CHR-7 director, lawyer Arvin Odron, said they will support the plan of the Senate to hold the hearing here in Cebu.

“Likewise, it is practical to hold the inquiry here in Cebu as the witnesses can easily be brought and presented here,” said Odron.

Senator Bam Aquino, a member of the Senate’s minority bloc that filed a resolution seeking to probe the recent spate of killings in Cebu, said there is a possibility that the hearing will be conducted in Cebu.

This was his response when he was asked on-air over dyAB if the Senate can conduct its hearing in Cebu.

“Sa totoo lang po talaga eh yung mga hearing na pinakamainam, dun po sa lugar kung nasaan nangyari kasi ying witness mo di na kailangan umalis,” Aquino said.

Senator Grace Poe also filed a separate resolution urging the Senate to probe into the killing cases in Cebu.