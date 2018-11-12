LPA to bring rains in next three days

It will be a rainy weather in the next three days.

This after a low pressure area (LPA) that is spotted 405 kilometers east of Hinatuan City in Surigao del Sur. The weather system will bring cloudy skies, and light to moderate with occasional heavy rains in the Visayas starting on Tuesday (November 13).

Weather Specialist Jomar Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan station said the weather disturbance would likely develop into a tropical depression and will be named Samuel.

He advised the public to bring protective rain gears and continue monitoring weather updates.