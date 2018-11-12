Larsian imposes policy to prohibit overcharging

The management of Larsian has banned one of the two women-staff who were accused of overcharging a customer on Sunday (November 11).

Joey Herrera, manager of Larsian, said in an interview that the “unfortunate” incident is disappointing especially that the food strip has just been on soft opening on Thursday (November 8 ).

Herrera said that it was already announced that the management will strictly impose their new policies for the tenants and their workers, including the requirement to display the menu and price list on every table to prevent overpricing.

Herrera added that stall owners who are found overcharging their customers will be fined P1,000 during the first offense, a 2-week closure on the second offense, and termination of lease contract on the third offense.