LPA to bring rain in Cebu in next 3 days – Pagasa

Ready your rain gear and umbrellas as a low pressure area (LPA), which will possibly develop into a tropical depression called “Samuel,” will be expected to bring rainy weather in the next few days.

Weather Specialist Jomar Eclarino of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) station said that the LPA would bring cloudy skies and light to moderate rains in the whole of the Visayas starting Tuesday (Nov. 13).

“Magdala og payong kay tungod kining pag-uwan dala sa (Bring umbrellas because the rainy weather is due to the) weather disturbance na LPA,” Eclarino said in a phone interview on Monday (Nov. 12).

Eclarino said the weather disturbance would be expected to traverse the Mindanao area while the southern part of Cebu would experience occasional heavy rains and thunderstorms.

While the rest of Cebu province will experience the extension of LPA which will bring light rains.

Eclarino also said that the LPA would likely develop into a tropical depression, which would be named “Samuel” as it exits the country’s land mass on Thursday.

“There’s a chance when the LPA will develop into a tropical depression when it will exit the Mindanao land mass,” he said in Cebuano.

Eclarino has also encouraged the public to monitor weather updates.

Pagasa advised residents especially residing near the river channels or in low lying and mountainous areas to take appropriate action against possible flooding and landslides.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the LPA was last spotted at about 250 kilometers east of General Santos City.

He said that the weather in Cebu would be expected to improve on Thursday.