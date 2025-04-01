Traffic flow improvements ongoing at C.D. Seno St. and Maguikay flyover

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After successfully implementing a new traffic scheme at the intersection of U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones St., the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is now focusing on easing congestion at the Maguikay flyover.

TEAM is in discussions with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regarding a proposed road widening project aimed at addressing the traffic issues caused by the narrow road and heavy truck flow in the area.

Although the exact timeline for implementation has yet to be determined, Retuya indicated that the project is expected to begin next year, with funding allocated from the 2026 budget.

Since March 24, when the new traffic scheme was introduced at the U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones intersection, congestion has shifted to nearby intersections, particularly in areas where traffic has been redirected.

“Amoang gifocus karun ang sa C.D. Seno St. sa Maguikay flyover. Base sa amoang assessment, okay pa ang sa U.N. Avenue kay naa man mi gihimo sa intersection sa luyo sa Pacific Mall. Kinahanglan isynchronize ang go didto gikan sa norte, so padayun ra siya,” said Retuya. (We are currently focusing on C.D. Seno St. at the Maguikay flyover. Based on our assessment, U.N. Avenue is still okay since we have done some work at the intersection behind Pacific Mall. The go signal from the north needs to be synchronized, so it will continue smoothly.)

One priority area under the flyover is the right-turning lane onto M.L. Quezon Avenue, which frequently experiences congestion, particularly when large trucks and modern public utility jeepneys wait at the traffic light.

Retuya believes that once the road widening is completed, traffic flow in the area will improve significantly.

At present, motorcycles can still pass through the congestion but often resort to using the sidewalk, which is occupied by street vendors.

Retuya acknowledged that this area is also being targeted for improvement to ensure a smoother passage for motorists.

