Sandiganbayan forfeits Imelda Marcos’ bail

The Sandiganbayan on Tuesday has ordered the forfeiture of bail posted by former First Lady and Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos following her absence in Friday’s promulgation of her cases.

In a document released on November 9 — the same day she was convicted — her bail bond was forfeited for skipping the promulgation.

“On motion of the prosecution and considering that the absence of the accused and her counsel appears to be unjustified, the bonds posted by the accused in the cases where she was convicted are ordered forfeited […]” the order reads.

“[…] the accused is given thirty days from today to explain why no judgment on the bonds should be issued. Let a warrant of arrest be issued against the accused,” it added.

During the legal proceedings, neither Marcos nor her counsel, lawyer Robert Sison, attended the legal proceedings.

Marcos was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division for funneling funds to seven Swiss foundations while holding various positions in the government during the reign of her husband, former President Ferdinand Marcos.

She was acquitted in three other cases involving local entities.

Lawyers from the prosecution panel previously said that Mrs. Marcos may file motions for reconsideration. But if the Supreme Court upholds the anti-graft court’s ruling, she may be sentenced from six years and one month up to 11 years, and be perpetually disqualified from holding public office.