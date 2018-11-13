Robber shot dead by police in Lahug

Police shot dead an alleged robber in Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City this afternoon, November 13.

The robber, identified as Paquito Vilarmino was shot in the head, following a police operation after authorities received a complaint on Vilarmino stealing roof materials.

According to SPO2 Allan Vallejo of Mabolo Police, the suspect resisted upon arrest, which led the authorities to shoot Vilarmino.

Police are currently conducting a followup investigation.