LPA to bring rains in the Visayas
A Low-Pressure Area (LPA) is seen to bring light to moderate rains with occasional heavy rains in the Visayas.
Weather Specialist Jomar Eclarino of Pagasa Mactan said that the weather disturbance would likely intensify into a Tropical Depression once it exits PAR on Thursday.
As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the LPA was seen at about 185 kilometers east of Davao City, in Davao del Sur.
