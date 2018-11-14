Gov’t workers to get Christmas bonus, cash gift starting Nov

Government employees nationwide will receive their 14th month pay or Christmas bonus and cash gift starting November 15, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Wednesday.

“In the spirit of the upcoming Christmas season, government workers nationwide will receive their 14th pay and cash gift starting tomorrow, November 15,” Diokno said in a press conference.

The year-end bonus is equivalent to a full month’s salary, while the cash gift amounts to P5,000, Diokno said.

The Budget chief also noted that the 14th month pay and other benefits should be exempt from tax, provided that it does not exceed ₱90,000.

“The 13th month pay and other benefits, including productive incentives and Christmas bonuses, are exempted from tax if they do not exceed ₱90,000, according to Republic Act 10963 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law,” Diokno explained.

The release of the 14th month pay and cash gift is pursuant to Budget Circular No. 2016-4, which mandates that the said incentives be released not earlier than November 15.

Those who are eligible to receive the incentives are government employees in service as of October 31 with a total of four months of service since the beginning of 2018.

Meanwhile, those who have retired or separated from government service before October 31 and have rendered four months of service will be granted a pro-rated year-end bonus and cash gift, within the month of retirement or separation.

On top of these bonuses, government employees will also receive their Productivity Enhancement Incentive, which will be released starting December 15, Diokno said.