STC outreach program

South Town Centre Mall celebrates on its fourth year anniversary this November 2018, as part of the celebration South Town Centre Mall Admin Staff together with the 12 candidates and reigning queens of Little Miss South Town Centre successfully conducted an outreach program last October 27, 2018 in the Missionaries of the Poor Sawang Calero and Talisay City Cebu.

Missionaries of the Poor the first and only permanent residential facility in Cebu that caters exclusively to persons with multiple disabilities. This is a permanent home for the destitute, physically and mentally handicapped children, and receives those with cerebral palsy, autism and Down’s syndrome.

Around 45 children and 45 adults participated the short program and a gift-giving activity.