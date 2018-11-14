Condo living with an edge

Taft East Gate, which became a fast-selling development thanks to its comprehensive mixed-use plan and convenient location right next to Cebu Business Park, has even more to offer. Already quite an advantageous investment, the Taft East Gate lifestyle has been elevated further with the addition of the EDGE units.

EDGE units, simply put, are Taft East Gate’s best residences, combining the spaciousness of a house and the modern conveniences of condominium living. These premium homes each come with two bedrooms and a balcony, and sizes of the units start upwards of 56 square meters.

These special units are classified into two categories—corner units on every floor, and amenity level units. Spectacular views of Cebu City and beyond come with every corner EDGE unit. On the other hand, EDGE units on the amenity level each come with a garden—an undoubtedly rare feature for a condominium residence.

While developer Taft Properties touts the EDGE units as residences that offer the best Taft East Gate experience, the property as a whole has already been designed to be outstanding in all facets. From shopping and dining being just an elevator ride away to the promise of peace of mind, a homeowner of any unit at Taft East Gate will be very well pleased. Taft Properties, after all, has also applied Crafted Comfort here.

Crafted Comfort is the Taft Properties philosophy of planning down to the smallest detail to bring out the best quality of life possible in their developments. For Taft East Gate, these will include elevator and door key card access systems, no-drip countertops, and ergonomic lever-type door handles, just to name a few.

For information on Taft East Gate and other developments by Taft Properties, visit the official website, taft.properties, and follow Taft Properties on Facebook and Instagram at OfficialTaftProperties.