Free prosthetics for Visayan amputees

THE Rotary Club of Cebu Fort San Pedro, in partnership with San Francisco-based LN4 Foundation, will be giving away detachable prosthetic hands with lifetime warranty to amputees from Cebu province, Bohol, Leyte and Eastern Samar through their humanitarian project called “Hand-dumanan: New Limb, New Life.”

The prosthetics will be given on February 9, 2019 to deserving beneficiaries.

To qualify for the free prosthetics, all applicants for Hand-dumanan project must have a remaining limb of at least 12-14 cm below the elbow or 11 cm below the shoulder for the prosthetics to be installed.

They must also send their name, address and contact number with an attached photo of the missing limb to hand.dumanan2019@gmail.com for estimation of the prosthetic to be fabricated specifically for each beneficiary.

The deadline for submission of application is on December 31, 2018. This will give LN4 Foundation enough time to assemble all the prosthetics.

Hand-dumanan is one of the three flagship projects of Rotary Club of Cebu Fort San Pedro headed by club president Jess Rodinas.

This is the first time free prosthetics will be given to amputees of Visayas regardless of whether they lost their hand at birth or by accident.

Their partner, LN4 Foundation is an international foundation established by an American philanthropist.

It is represented in the Philippines by Reynaldo Cabato and his wife Grace.

The venue for the February 9 installation of prosthetics will depend on the number of beneficiaries. It will be announced at a later date. /PR