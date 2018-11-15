AmCham Visayas launches online job market
THE Visayas chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (Amcham Visayas) recently launched its online job market, allowing member companies to post job openings on the Amcham Visayas website, https://www.americanchambervisayas.com/job-market.
Job hunters can also view the job postings and send their resumes through the provided links.
AmCham Visayas is a private, independent, and non-profit association that promotes and develops trade, commerce, and investment between the United States of America and the Philippines.
