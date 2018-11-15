Stray Poets Collective turns 1

THE Stray Poets Collective, the finger-snapping poetry group in Cebu, will celebrate its first anniversary on November 24 at Books and Brews Café in Mango Square, Cebu City.

One of the youngest poetry groups in Cebu, The Stray Poets Collective was founded by friends Gino Paradela, Kregian Miral, and Nicole Hibionada to nurture the love for all types of poetry and facilitate growth among its members.

The collective now has about 30 members.

With the support of Ms. Liana Bautista Smith of Books and Brews Café, the poetry group found a venue to hold their bi-monthly poetry reading sessions.

The group has been holding mini-workshops centered on different poetry and art styles to foster learning, development, and self-discovery among its members and interested attendees.

They have also been part of events with a cause, having partnered with IdeaLab – UP Cebu, the poetry group Kasikas, and the acoustic, pop-punk band, the Vast to raise funds and gather goods for the victims of the recent Naga landslide.

Their Halloween event, which was in partnership with Books and Brews Café, was done to support the Youth for a Livable Cebu’s (YLC) book drive.

The books collected will benefit different schools and reading centers in Cebu.

The anniversary celebration will feature a poetry reading night that will benefit the YLC on November 24.

To know more about the event, visit The Stray Poets Collective’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thestraypoetscollective.