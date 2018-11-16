UP vs Adamson to feature battle of Cesafi products

UAAP Final Four

AS JUBILANT as the University of the Philippines (UP) was after its win over La Salle, the Maroons are well aware of the uphill battle that lies ahead.

The Fighting Maroons ended a 21-year absence in the Final Four after defeating the Green Archers, 97-81, last Wednesday to end their elimination round campaign with an 8-6 (win-loss) record, enough to clinch the third seed in the semis.

UP next faces No. 2 Adamson University, a team that has beat the Maroons twice this season.

The upcoming match-up features an intriguing clash of two teams that boast of numerous players from the south.

UP has four Cesafi products: skipper Paul Desiderio, Jun Manzo, Pio longa, and Janjan Jaboneta.

The Falcons have five in Ivan Maata, Conrad Catapusan, Koko Pingoy, Jed Colonia and Michael Macion.

“May the best Bisaya win,” said Manzo, the second-year transferee from the University of the Visayas, with a chuckle.

Apart from the fact that they have yet to win against Adamson this season, the Falcons also hold a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

“We have to give it our all. We just need to do what we did [against La Salle]. We shouldn’t think what Adamson will do against us but instead think of what we can do against them,” Manzo said.

With a ticket to the Final Four at stake, UP focused on what damage they can do to the La Salle rather than get distracted with whatever game plan the latter had for them.

The plan worked in spades as the Fighting Maroons ran roughshod over the Green Archers.

Desiderio, Manzo and Jaboneta, who started against La Salle, shared that head coach Bo Perasol urged them to take advantage of the moment, one that does not come around all too often.

“Coach said to just enjoy the game because we will never know when we will be given this chance again,” shared Jaboneta, who helped anchor UP’s defense on La Salle’s potent perimeter players.

Desiderio, the Fighting Maroons’ veteran guard who has had to sacrifice the most after being named to the Mythical Five team last season, said it’s all been worth it.

“It’s been extremely difficult. This being my last year in the UAAP, you really want to make the most out of everything but it’s all been worth it,” shared the pride of Liloan.