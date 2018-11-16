Fisherman yields P1. 2M shabu in a Cebu City drug bust

A total of 1.2 million worth of shabu (crystal meth) in several plastic packs were seized in a police drug bust Late Thursday, November 15, in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

Collars Bemar Udto, 38, a fisherman from Pasil, was caught in an operation by the drug enforcement unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) led by Chief inspector Chuck Barandog.

Barandog said they got a tip on Udto’s drug trading activities through the social media page of the CCPO.

Udto, in an interview by Cebu Daily News following his arrest, admitted he was dealing drugs as a “sideline” when fishing was bad.