RCSU-7 reminds public: Do not buy banned firecrackers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Regional Civil Security Unit 7 has reminded the general public to refrain from purchasing any of the banned firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in order to avoid untoward incidents that would spoil their yuletide celebration.

Authorities emphasized that these products have been deemed not suitable for public use and must be avoided in order to ensure everyone’s safety amid the festivities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bilaro, officer in charge of RCSU-7, disclosed that there has been a decrease in the number of fires caused by fireworks in the recent years.

He explained that this was because citizens have learned to be more cautious over time after seeing the tragic events that happened because of it in the past.

To ensure that this does not change, Bilaro reminded the general public to practice caution and to refrain from purchasing any of the 28 banned firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

“Pero we are not discounting the fact na yung firecrackers kasi part ng Filipino culture. So mag-iingat na lang tayo kung paano paggamit. Gamitin mo lang yung hindi ka mapuputukan. Yung allowed lang, yung prohibited let us not prioritize or let us not patronize,” stated Bilaro.

The list, according to an advisory by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Civil Security Group, includes watusi, giant whistle bomb, large size Judas Belt, Goodbye Philippines, Coke-in can, and Goodbye Chismosa.

These products were found to be not suitable for use after an assessment of their weight, size, mixture, and class.

According to Bilaro, the improvised firecracker lantaka is also not allowed. In addition, the selling of imported firecrackers is against the law.

Bilaro also disclosed that retailers who will be caught selling these banned firecrackers will have their permits revoked, imprisoned for six months to one year, and made to pay a fine of P20,000 to P30,000.

As of this writing, RCSU-7 have not recorded any violations in Central Visayas. However, they are set to conduct inspections on manufacturers and retailers of firecrackers in Cebu in the coming days.

The inspection will also help authorities ensure that incidents, like what happened in Brgy. Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City last Wednesday, December 18, will be prevented.

Last Wednesday, a firecracker stall caught fire. Fortunately, the flames were extinguished in less than ten minutes and no one sustained injuries.

Bilaro said that they met again with the retailers in the area to reiterate the importance of adhering to the security protocols and safety measures to avoid such accidents especially in not selling banned firecrackers.

He assured that they have not committed any lapses in reminding the concerned parties on how to prevent mishaps that could potentially cause harm to many individuals.

“Hindi kami nagkulang na magremind sa kanila,” said Bilaro.

As of this writing, the agency has issued permits to two manufactures, Seven Dealers, and 602 retailers of firecrackers in the whole region.

With New Year’s Day less than two weeks away, Bilaro also urged citizens to light up fireworks only at designated firecracker zones in each of their localities.

“Ang nakalagay naman sa batas, there is a firecracker zone area na specified by the local government unit. Yun ay iniuutos din sa batas. Dapat dun lang po tayo magpaputok. May mga designated sila. And other than that, dapat wala nang ibang place para magpapaputok para maiwasan ang mga accidents na pwedeng mangyari,” he stated.

Banned firecrackers have been the major cause of fires and injuries during yuletide celebrations.

