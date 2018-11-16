BREAKING: Sandiganbayan allows Imelda Marcos to post P150K-bail
PENDING THE ANTI-GRAFT COURT’S DECISION ON HER MOTION TO SEEK POST-CONVICTION REMEDIES
The Sandiganbayan on Friday allowed former First Lady Imelda Marcos to post P150,000-bail and enjoy temporary liberty while the court decides on her motion for leave despite the anti-graft court’s decision convicting her on seven counts of graft.
On Wednesday, Mrs. Marcos filed a motion for leave to avail of post-conviction remedies, citing health factors as a reason why she was unable to attend the promulgation of her cases last November 9.
