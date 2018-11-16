Storm expected to enter PAR on Sunday – Pagasa

A storm east of the Philippines is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The tropical depression could make landfall over the Caraga region on Tuesday or Wednesday, weather specialist Gener Quitlong said in a Facebook live update.

It will likely reach a severe tropical storm status at its peak.

The weather disturbance was last spotted 2,310 kilometers east of Mindanao and based on its track, it would pass through the Caraga region, Central and Western Visayas before it exits through Palawan on Thursday or Friday.

Quitlong however said the forecast may still change over the coming days.

The tropical cyclone will be named Samuel when it enters PAR, the state weather agency said.