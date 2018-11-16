M’daue City gov’t workers get bonuses

CHRISTMAS cheer came early for the government employees of Mandaue City.

This after the city government released on Friday the first tranche of the P37 million allocated for the bonuses of its

employees.

Mandaue City Treasurer and Lawyer Regal Oliva said they will be releasing the 14th-month pay and cash gifts to about 700 regular city hall workers.

Bonuses of not more than P90,000 will be tax exempt, Oliva said while bonuses of more than P90,000 will be taxed.

Among those receiving monthly salaries of P90,000 and above are elected city officials and department heads.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City’s 3,200 Job Order (JO) employees will be given P5,000 salary differentials while its about 2,500 public school teachers will pocket the same amount as cash incentives.

The city’s Barangay Health Workers will also have something to look forward to as the city government will also award each of them with a salary differential of P2,500.

“I hope by this news dili nila ibaligya ilang allowances in advance. I hope this will be used in time for Christmas,” said Oliva.