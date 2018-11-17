USPF vs ANS for Cebu City Olympics secondary girls volleyball title

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) will contest the secondary girls volleyball title against the Abellana National School (ANS) in the ongoing 28th Cebu City Olympics 2018.

The USPF defeated the University of San Carlos (USC), 25-10, 25-8, on Saturday morning, November 17, at the USPF covered court, to advance to the championships.

USPF also recently clinched its second straight Cesafi secondary girls title.

ANS, for its part, ruled over St. Theresa’s College (STC), 25-17, 25-11, to earn the other finals ticket.

USC and STC are set to play for the third place.

The championships will take place at the same venue on Sunday morning, November 18.