Tropical depression to bring rains in Cebu
Expect heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Weather specialist Joey Figuracion of Pagasa Mactan station said a tropical depression is set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday.
The tropical depression will likely intensify into a tropical storm on Monday, added Figuracion.
He said the weather disturbance will affect Cebu and the rest of the Visayas.
