Some roads closed for Garbo festival

Lapu-Lapu road closure from 12 nn to 6 p.m.

Motorists and commuters are advised to plan their trips and avoid areas where the roads will be closed for today’s (Sunday, Nov. 18) Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival and Civic Military Parade.

Road closure starts at 12 noon and may open around 6 p.m. depending on the route if it is already cleared of the participants.

The roads to be closed are S. Osmeña St. from corner Hoops Dome road and GY Dela Cerna St. in Barangay Poblacion, a lane of Maximo Patalinjug Avenue in Barangay Pajo to Humay-Humay road and Hoops Dome road.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City government’s advisory, traffic enforcers would man the traffic and guide the motorist of alternative routes.

The road closure will most likely affect those motorists passing from first Mandaue-Mactan bridge or from M.L. Quezon Highway going to Barangay Basak area.

According to the advisory, tricycles and other vehicles going to the Barangay Poblacion area would only be allowed to travel up to the corner of Hoops Dome, but they would be allowed to pass once the road would be cleared of the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival participants.

Nine contingents will participate in the festival where they will compete in street dancing, search for a festival queen and a showdown at the Hoops Dome.

Several barangays will also participate in the float and higante categories with prizes amounting to around P2 million for seven categories.

The float will display the barangays products or landmarks.

The Philippine National Police, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Navy, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Government employees and Department of Education will be in the parade.

The organizers hope to complete the civic parade in two hours, or start from 3 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Eduardo Cuizon, Association of Barangay Councils of Lapu-Lapu City president, said that the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival and Civic Military Parade was created during the administration of then Mayor and Congressman Arturo Radaza in 2001.