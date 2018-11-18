Cebu City Sharks edge Laguna Heroes in 2 OTs

Veteran sniper Patrick Jan Cabahug came up with all the big time shots including the game-winning three-pointer with nine seconds left in the second overtime to lift the Cebu City Sharks past the Laguna Heroes, 77-75, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Saturday night, November 17, at the packed Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

With the Sharks down one with 20 seconds left, the Sharks’ Harold Cincoflores stole the ball off Heroes’ guard Elvin Chan, eluded two Laguna defenders on his way upcourt before finding Cabahug on the right wing who rose over Chan and rattled home the game-winning triple, much to the delight of the partisan Cebuano crowd.

Cabahug solidified his reputation as a big-time shotmaker as he scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth period and the two overtime periods.

He added six rebounds and two assists.

Alfred Codilla was also an unsung hero for Cebu City as he helped rally the Sharks from a 41-50 deficit at the start of the fourth canto.

He finished with 14 points.

But the night was Cabahug’s who was sent in during the waning moments of the fourth period and immediately delivered, sinking a three-pointer to tie the game up at 59-all and send the game to overtime.

The Sharks also trailed, 63-65, but Cabahug saved them once again from the jaws of defeat with a long two-pointer that knotted the count at 65-all to send the intense match to a second overtime.

The Sharks now tote a 6-9 win-loss record while the Heroes dropped to 7-8.

Lord Casajeros led Laguna with 18 points.