Tropical Storm to bring rains to Visayas

Prepare for rainy days ahead.

Joey Figuracion, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan, said that the Tropical Depression which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning is expected to intensify into a Tropical Storm that will be named “Samuel” and bring moderate to heavy rains in the Visayas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Figuracion said that the Tropical Depression is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm in the next 24-hours.

As of Sunday morning, Samuel was seen around 980 kilometers East Southeast of Hinatuan City, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Figuracion is asking Cebuanos especially those living in danger areas to precautionary measures.