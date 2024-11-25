Jealous man accused of killing habal-habal driver in Tuburan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A manhunt is ongoing in Tuburan town, northern Cebu for a man accused of stabbing to death a habal-habal driver whom police believed may have stemmed from jealousy.

Police there received a dead person alarm which led investigators to find a bloodied man lying beside the national highway along Brgy. Colonia around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

The victim was later identified as Armando Panilaga Alemanio, 48, and who worked as a habal-habal driver while the suspect was one Dennis Deguro.

Both the victim and suspect lived in Tuburan.

Based on initial investigations, police believed jealousy as the possible motive behind the crime.

Citing claims from witnesses, Deguro and his wife, Mera, hailed Alemanio’s motorcycle to take them to Brgy. Poblacion.

However, upon arriving and disembarking at their destination, Deguro suddenly slapped Mera. The couple then got into a heated altercation that ended in bloodshed after Deguro stabbed Alemanio.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim twice on the head and at the left side of the body with a pointed or bladed weapon.

After Alemanio collapsed on the road, Deguro reportedly fled the scene using the victim’s motorcycle. The victim was declared dead on the spot.

Police also said they are confirming rumors that the victim and the suspect’s wife allegedly had an illicit relationship.

In the meantime, a hot pursuit operation has been conducted to arrest Deguro.

Tuburan is a second class municipality located approximately 92 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

