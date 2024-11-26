cdn mobile

British man captured by Russia while fighting for Ukraine

By: Agence France Presse November 26,2024 - 06:15 AM

British man captured by Russia while fighting for Ukraine

Civilians wearing military uniforms take part in a military training organized by Ukrainian soldiers of The Third Separate Assault Brigade in Kyiv, on November 23, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

A British man has said his son has been captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, after unconfirmed reports that a foreign fighter had been detained.

Scott Anderson, 41, told the Daily Mail that he had been contacted about his 22-year-old son James Scott Rhys Anderson’s detention by his Ukrainian commander.

A video shared by pro-Kremlin channels on Telegram over the weekend showed a man appearing to have his hands tied and identifying himself as James Anderson.

The man said he joined the Ukrainian army after being dismissed from the British army in 2023. He was reportedly taken prisoner in the Russian border region of Kursk.

The video could not be independently verified.

READ MORE

Ukraine reportedly fires UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia

Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in London said it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention”.

Anderson’s father, from Banbury in southern England, said his son went to fight in Ukraine eight months ago despite his family telling him not to. He had been working as signalman.

His father said he was sent the video. “I was in complete shock and in tears. I could see straight away it was him,” he was quoted as saying.

“He looks frightened, scared and worried.”

British government travel advice warns citizens not to travel to Ukraine “to fight, or to assist others engaged in the war” and that anyone who does so could be prosecuted under UK law.

RELATED STORY: Putin hints at strikes on West in ‘global’ Ukraine war

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Russia Ukraine war, war, World news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.