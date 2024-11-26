British man captured by Russia while fighting for Ukraine

A British man has said his son has been captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, after unconfirmed reports that a foreign fighter had been detained.

A video shared by pro-Kremlin channels on Telegram over the weekend showed a man appearing to have his hands tied and identifying himself as James Anderson.

The man said he joined the Ukrainian army after being dismissed from the British army in 2023. He was reportedly taken prisoner in the Russian border region of Kursk.

The video could not be independently verified.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in London said it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention”.

Anderson’s father, from Banbury in southern England, said his son went to fight in Ukraine eight months ago despite his family telling him not to. He had been working as signalman.

His father said he was sent the video. “I was in complete shock and in tears. I could see straight away it was him,” he was quoted as saying.

“He looks frightened, scared and worried.”

British government travel advice warns citizens not to travel to Ukraine “to fight, or to assist others engaged in the war” and that anyone who does so could be prosecuted under UK law.

