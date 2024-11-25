Two men killed after joining a cockfight event in Tuburan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They were supposed to go home after participating in a derby, but two men ended up dead during a shooting in Tuburan town, northern Cebu, on Sunday, November 24.

The crime occurred along the highway in the municipality’s Barangay Mangga around 11 p.m., the Tuburan police confirmed.

The victims were identified as Arnold Amansing and Joey Atienza Tan-awon, both residents of Tuburan.

According to initial investigations, Amansing and Tan-awon were heading home after joining a derby at the Tuburan Cebu Cockpit Arena.

The two were riding separate motorcycles, police said.

While they were traversing the highway, witnesses reported seeing another motorcycle following the victims. Suddenly, shots were fired.

One of the drivers, identified as Jecar Sebas Rosalejos, was also wounded in the shooting.

All three injured men were rushed to the hospital immediately, but Amansing and Tan-awon were declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Rosalejos was transferred to a hospital in the area for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

Police are continuing to trace the identities of the gunmen as well as the motive behind the killings.

Tuburan is a second-class municipality located approximately 92 kilometers northwest of Cebu City. /clorenciana

READ MORE

Suspect behind shooting of ex-convict in Mango identified

Shooting in California kills Fil-Am siblings

The greater evil: Pogo or ‘e-sabong’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP