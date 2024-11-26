Marijuana smoke in Las Vegas Grand Prix: F1 drivers complain

By: Associated Press November 26,2024 - 06:30 AM

Formula 1 drivers complained this week about the smell of marijuana as they prepared for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with one even joking they could fail drug tests.

Marijuana is legal in Nevada and the odor can often be prevalent among those attending sporting events.

“Yes, there was a smell of weed,” Williams driver Franco Colapinto said. “If they dope (test) the drivers now, I think we’ll all test positive. When we all test positive, there will be a mess.”

Drivers had three practice sessions as well as qualifying beginning Thursday leading up to Saturday night’s race.

Max Verstappen, who went into the race hoping to clinch his fourth consecutive series title, said the smell of marijuana was quite noticeable.

“I was quite high in the car,” Verstappen said jokingly. “It’s not ideal because you can also smell it while driving and it’s quite extreme.”

His Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, echoed Verstappen’s comments.

“I’m tired of it already,” Perez said. “The amount is incredible.”

Nevada voters approved legalizing the drug in 2016, and the new law took effect Jan. 1, 2017. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

