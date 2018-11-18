USC Warriors clinch 2018 Cesafi tertiary football title

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors edged University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, 1-0, to capture the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) tertiary football title, Sunday afternoon, November 18, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

This is USC’s fourth straight title and six in total. The Warriors are also the reigning regional and national PRISAA champions.

USC’s midfielder Christian Keen Agot was named as the Most Valuable Player while his teammate, Steven Patalinghug, was named as the Best Midfielder.

UV striker Kenneth Vargas was named as the Top Goalscorer for the third straight year. This year, he finished with six goals.

UV’s Kim Omus was named as the Best Goalkeeper while his teammate Marlou Bongator was named Best Defender.