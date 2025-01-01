Yearender 2024: Crime stories, ‘the biggest ones,’ that shook Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Armed men ransacking pawnshops in the middle of the busy city in broad daylight, the discovery of two Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) hubs, and the “gang rape” of a minor – these were among the biggest crime stories in Cebu that got the public talking in 2024.

Each month, local authorities dealt with all kinds of criminal activities from the mundane to the most severe.

In this edition of Cebu Daily News Digital’s year-ender special, the team has compiled some of the most-read crime stories that took place throughout the year:

Students arrested for “dirty finger selfie”

Two male students landed in jail for allegedly flashing the finger while doing a selfie while using resting policemen in the background during the Sinulog festival celebrations on January 21.

While both students denied intending to insult the officers, their action was deemed inappropriate and they were charged with unjust vexation.

The case was dismissed by the court on January 26 and the students apologized to the officers in court. In the end, the matter was settled amicably.

However, it drove police to warn others of the consequences of showing distressing behavior to others.



READ: 2 college students jailed for selfie with dirty finger during Sinulog

Hit-and-run of Jeslar Larumbe

A 23-year-old promising basketball player lost his life in a hit-and-run incident on February 9, that was driven by road rage.

Jeslar Uriel Larumbe accidentally hit an SUV after running a red light at an intersection. He was then chased by the angry suspect, Aaron Karl Tan, who bumped the player’s motorcycle and caused him to fall and hit his head.

After months of investigation, local policemen gathered pieces of evidence that pointed to Tan, a businessman, as the suspect.

Despite his efforts to put the blame on someone else, Tan was found to be the suspect. He was charged for the murder of Larumbe on May 6.



READ: Road rage led to hit-and-run of local basketball player – Police

‘Disrespectful’ son killed by his father

63-year-old Eugenio Caballes became his own son’s murderer.

A fight ensued between the patriarch and his son, Kenn, on March 25 which turned violent quickly when the latter allegedly struck his father with a wooden stick.

The father, in a fit of anger for his son’s disrespectful attitude towards him and the mother, shot him in the head. A remorseful Caballes ended up in jail while his wife was left to mourn for their son’s death.



READ: Father shoots son dead for disrespecting mom in Cebu City

Rapper Range999 arrested for murder

Singer-rapper Andrew Salera, who goes by the stage name “Range999,” was arrested for shooting an American national who allegedly disrespected his friends at a bar on March 17.

Salera, onboard an SUV, slowed down by the bar’s entrance and shot Michael George Richey. The encounter was captured in a CCTV footage.

After four hours, Salera was taken into custody. Richey died two days later and the rapper was charged with murder.

READ: Rapper arrested, foreigner wounded in Cebu City hotel shooting

Girl shot dead while doing homework in Talisay

A 14-year-old student from Brgy. Cansojong in Talisay City was answering her school modules inside her room when she was shot on April 26.

The girl died and the investigation later revealed that it was an accidental firing of a gun caused by the victim’s older brother, who was previously involved with illegal drugs.

A gun placed on the suspect’s pockets allegedly fell and went off by accident hitting the girl. The brother was charged with homicide.

READ: 14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

Minors killed in Liloan ‘gang brawl’





A 16-year-old girl was killed while two other minors sustained injuries in a shooting in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, northern Cebu on May 9.

The victims were hanging out at a convenience store when around six to seven assailants, one armed with a gun, drove by and shot them.

Hints of a gang war and love triangle came up during the investigation as the possible motive behind the shooting. Five suspects were arrested not long after.

READ: 16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting

Construction worker fell to death

A family of farmers from Dalaguete town in Cebu filed a complaint against two municipal engineers and the local government unit over the accidental death of their loved one while working on a construction project on June 5.

The victim, Jerson Enseñales, 21, died after falling off of a sports complex under construction. His family then raised concern on the fact that he was pulled out of his job at the local government to work for a private contractor and that he was not given safety equipment.

NBI-7 operatives filed charges against the Dalaguete town mayor and eight other individuals.

READ: Family of welder killed in accident files complaint vs engineers, local govt. of Dalaguete

Fire inspector nabbed for soliciting money

A fire inspector from the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) landed in jail on June 27, after he was caught allegedly soliciting money from an applicant in exchange for guaranteed acceptance to the agency.

The accused was Fire lnspector Roy Mat Castro, chief of the CCFS Fire Safety Enforcement Section (FSES).

He was charged with grave misconduct, direct bribery, and in violation of “Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act.”

READ: Cebu City fire inspector nabbed for soliciting money from applicant

Mall saleslady killed at home

A 27-year-old woman, who works as a saleslady, was found dead inside inside her rented house in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on August 2.

The body of the dead Charina Relativo was discovered by her partner’s friends who came to check on her. One of these individuals, Darren Cui, was later identified as the suspect.

Cui confessed to dragging Relativo, who was taking a bath out of the bathroom, to try to have sex with her. He also admitted to strangling the young woman until she stopped breathing and then he started a fire to conceal his crime.

READ: TIMELINE: The gruesome killing of Cebu saleslady Charina Relativo

Two pawnshops robbed in broad daylight

Two neighboring pawnshops along Calderon Street in downtown Cebu City were robbed by six armed men on August 8.

Three men, wearing helmets, ransacked the jewelry display while another man pushed the customers to crouch on the floor. After a few seconds, the robbers fled and police were called on the scene.

With the public in a panic over the crime perpetrated in broad daylight, then acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia gave police a deadline of 48 hours and offered a P200,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of the robbers.

Eventually, police arrested and filed charges against the individuals responsible for the robbery.



READ: 2 pawnshops in downtown Cebu City robbed in broad daylight

Lapu-Lapu hotel uncovered as Pogo hub

An operation to rescue a group of Indonesians who were believed to be illegally detained at a hotel in Brgy. Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on August 31, led to the discovery of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub.

Agents raided the Tourist Garden Hotel and found 162 nationals from Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Burma, who appeared to be operating a scam farm.

A total of 16 foreign nationals, accused of operating the illegal business, were charged with qualified trafficking in person. The foreigners were then transported to Manila.

READ: Cebu hotel raid uncovers first illegal Pogo hub in Visayas; 162 foreigners rescued

Girl found dead in lodging house

A Grade 12 student was seen in a CCTV footage checking in to a lodging house in Toledo City on September 19.

On the next day, employees found the 18-year-old girl dead while her companion was nowhere to be seen. Based on the marks on her neck, the victims appeared to have been choked to death.

The suspect was later identified as Lorben Larot, 43.

READ: Police identifies suspect in death of girl in Toledo City lodging house

Student assaulted by two cops

Two police officers were relieved from duty for allegedly assaulting a criminology student, whom they considered a suspect in a burglary case on October 4.

The victim initially went to the station to report a burglary wherein the burglary suspect allegedly also mauled him.

But, he was instead allegedly assaulted by the two police officers, who struck his hands with an arnis stick and slapped his face several times.

READ: LCPO relieves 2 cops linked to assault on Criminology student

Mandaue hit-and-run

A habal-habal driver and his passenger died in a hit and run incident in M.C. Briones St., Barangay Jagobiao in Mandaue City on October 6.

The driver was identified as Richard Quiaot, 43, while the passenger was Nina Logarta, 54.

On their way home, the motorcycle that the victims were riding on collided with a counterflowing white sports utility vehicle (SUV). The driver of the erring vehicle left the victims behind and fled the area.



READ: Mandaue hit-and-run: SUV truck slams into motorcycle, 2 dead

Moalboal Pogo hub uncovered

Policemen uncovered another Pogo hub during a raid of a resort in Brgy. Saavedra, Moalboal, a popular diving destination in southwestern Cebu, on October 9.

Operatives found a total of 38 undocumented Chinese nationals who were reportedly caught engaging in POGO activities.

The operation stemmed from a tip by a concerned citizen, alleging that tourists who had been staying in a resort named Happy Bear Villa in Brgy. Saavedra suddenly wanted to put up a high-speed internet there.

READ: Another POGO in Cebu? 38 undocumented Chinese nationals arrested in Moalboal

Woman’s corpse defiled in Carcar City

A 22-year-old woman’s corpse was allegedly defiled inside her casket at the Ocaña Roman Catholic Cemetery in Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City on October 20.

The woman had been laid to rest the previous Saturday, October 19.

When the casket was opened, the corpse was no longer wearing underwear, and her dress was pulled up above her head. This led individuals to believe that the body had been sexually assaulted.

READ: In Carcar City, Cebu, a 22-year-old’s corpse was found defiled

Student causes university bomb scare

A first year student of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) was identified as the perpetrator behind a bomb threat that disrupted classes at her own school in the middle of exam season on October 21.

The 19-year-old suspect identified as alias “Thea” was arrested by law enforcers at her residence a day after the incident. The suspect allegedly took her exams, went home, and made a post about the bomb threat using an account named “John Steve.”

Thea told authorities that it was not her intention to disrupt classes with the threatening post.

READ: Bomb scare in Cebu City university: Student, 19, tagged, nabbed

Spiderman, Son Goku at Transcentral Highway

Two men, who dressed up as popular characters Spiderman and Son Goku, were called out for the stunt they pulled while creating social media content along the Cebu Transcentral Highway on October 27.

The individuals involved were identified as content creators Jason Ik, 27 and Boy Banat, 29.

Both men have publicly apologized for their dangerous actions after being called to the headquarters of the Highway Patrol Group 7.

READ: ‘Spiderman,’ ‘Son Goku’ apologize for Transcentral Highway stunt

Priest nabbed for hit-and-run

A priest landed in jail after he allegedly caused a traffic accident in Santa Fe town in northern Cebu and sped away instead of helping the victims on November 7.

Three individuals were injured and rushed to the hospital due to the hit-and-run incident.

The suspect, 45-year-old Rhanmar Ragmac Singuran, was arrested in Bantayan. He claimed that he did not stop his vehicle because he did not realize that he had hit someone.

READ: Priest arrested after alleged hit-and-run hurts 3 in Santa Fe, Cebu

The killing of Neca Denise Lagria

The brutal death of Neca Denise Lagria, who was found dead along the South Road Properties seawall on November 19, caused a stir among members of the public.

The 22-year-old woman was commuting to work when she was attacked by Godofredo Brufal, the driver of the jeepney that she was riding.

After his arrest, Brufal narrated how he strangled Lagria to death after she bit half of his tounge off when he kissed her. He then threw her body at the seawall where she was found two hours later.

READ: ‘Case solved’: Neca Denise Lagria strangled to death after fighting attacker

“Gang rape” of 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl from Oslob town, southern Cebu was found dead inside their house a few days after reporting being raped by a group of men during their fiesta celebration.

The victim told police that she was approached by a group of men, forced her to drink alcohol, and then was taken somewhere unfamiliar where she was raped.

A day after she reported the rape to police, she was found dead inside their house. Police identified four suspects of the crime and arrested them in the town of Dalaguete on December 21.

READ: Oslob gang-rape: Four suspects to face statutory rape charges

Road accidents

Aside from criminal cases, there were also numerous road accidents that took the life of multiple victims, both young and old, in 2024.

Most of these tragedies were caused by reckless driving and could have been prevented by being a responsible motorist.

Before the year comes to a close, here is a look back at some of the most notable road accidents in Cebu in 2024:

Nursing student killed in Balamban

A nursing student died after the sport utility vehicle she was driving with 10 of her classmates onboard, flipped over while she tried to evade another vehicle in Barangay Gaas, Balamban town in western Cebu on March 21.

The driver of the sport-utility vehicle (SUV) was identified as Angelu Mae Omayao Pateres.

Pateres reportedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to turn upside down in the middle of the road. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital while her classmates sustained injuries.

READ: Nursing student killed after SUV flips over in Balamban road accident

Family’s motorcycle falls of cliff

A family’s supposed visit to a ‘hilot’ ended in a tragedy after their motorcycle with an improvised sidecar, locally known as “tangkal-tangkal,” fell of a cliff in Sitio Kambawog, Brgy. Kampo 4 in Talisay City on June 21.

The couple and their one-year-old son were found below the cliff. The mother, identified as Marilyn Sabal, was already dead when found while her husband, Jerome, and their son were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

READ: Mother killed in Talisay accident, father and son survive

Students killed in Pinamungajan accident

A group of four male college students met an accident during a road trip to Aloguinsan, Cebu on October 12.

The accident resulted in the death of the aeronautics student, 20-year-old Jan Raydel Booc, and Stephen Sabornino, 18. The rest of the group sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Authorities said that the driver encroached on the northbound lane of the national highway in Pinamungajan, Cebu and collided with an approaching prime mover.

The truck driver, Diomar Bugna, surrendered to police.

READ: Pinamungajan, Cebu accident: Aeronautics student, friend killed

Boy killed on his way to school

A Grade 3 pupil died shortly after he was hit by a passing motorcycle as he was crossing the Tiangue Road to get to his school in Brgy. Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on November 12.

John (not his real name) was on his way to school when he got hit by the passing motorcycle. He landed hard on the ground and died instantly.

In an attempt to dodge the boy, the erring driver, 21, swerved to the opposite lane and hit two other motorcycles, injuring two other individuals.

READ: Boy on his way to school in Lapu-Lapu killed in road accident

Christmas Day accident

A couple lost their 6-year-old daughter in a road accident caused by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel on the early hours of Christmas Day, December 25.

The family’s patriarch, Deidre Delute, 27, died a few days later.

Delute was driving a motorcycle with his wife and daughter as passengers when thet were hit by an SUV driven by 21-year-old Wise Knight Sejalbo Dela Torre.

Dela Torre confessed that he fell asleep behind the wheel.

The victim’s relatives have rejected Dela Torre’s apology and police filed charges against him on December 27.

READ: Christmas Day accident: Girl dead after SUV hits motorcycle in Naga

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP