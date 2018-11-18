Honoring our oceans’ determined defenders

The past two days last week in Cebu City are best described as “extraordinary.”

The Tanon Strait Fisherfolk Congress (“Fisherfolk Congress”) and Pasasalamat sa Katauhan (PSK) or the People’s Gratitude Movement were uplifting events that showcased the courage, determination and noteworthy collaboration of the key players involved in protecting Tanon Strait and the Visayan Sea from humanity’s greed, ignorance and indifference.

The cries of the small fisherfolk about the alarming decline of their fish catch in the protected area, then known as a rich fishing ground, were not heard. Because if they were, and our laws were enforced, the banned commercial and destructive fishing in the country’s biggest marine protected area would have been stopped decades back and our marine habitats would have been in better condition.

Tony Oposa’s Visayan Sea Squadron were able to stop illegal fishing but how to sustain the efforts made was a big question.

Initiatives and strong partnerships were forged since 2015 that strengthen the management of Tanon Strait. Regular sea-borne patrol operations started under the remarkable stewardship of now retired Undersecretary Isabelo Montejo, then the Regional Director of DENR, and then BFAR Regional Director, now retired, Andres Bojos in collaboration with enforcement agencies including local governments in Cebu, Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental and non-government organizations. The Coastal Law Enforcement Alliance in Region 7 with the civil society partners like Oceana, Phil. Earth Justice Center, ELAC and Rare, has been meeting and working regularly.

When political pressures became a force to contend with in pushing back the milestones achieved to stop the commercial fishers’ encroachment in the protected area, the artisanal fisherfolks decided to unify. A series of workshops were held participated by artisanal fisherfolks’ organizations.

There is now a duly registered federation of artisanal fisherfolks from Cebu and Negros Oriental. The Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas regional director lawyer Johnson Canete in a ceremony turned over the Certificate of Registration to the newly elected officers of the Federation. The Federation is going to be a formidable voice in ensuring sustainable management of Tanon Strait and the protection of the livelihood of the fisherfolk by ensuring healthy oceans.

The Pasalamat sa Katauhan (PSK) was held the day after the Fisherfolk Congress. The PSK is a novel recognition ceremony, in the words of our beloved Tony Oposa, Jr. to “shine the spotlight of recognition on the good deeds” of the men and women in our midst.

Notable institutions, specifically UN Environment represented by Andy Raine, the Institute of Governance and Sustainable Development led by Durwood Zaelke, the Office of the Ombudsman through Paul Elmer Clemente, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, Iloilo and Cebu represented by Governors Alfredo Maranon, Arthur Defensor and Hilario Davide III, respectively, Oceana and highly esteemed Filipino citizens, Ret. Supreme Court Chief Justice Hilario Davide, Jr. and Antonio Oposa, Jr. recognized and honored exemplary citizens and enforcement agencies for their love for our oceans and our people.

For Tony, PSK is “sowing the seeds of goodness in the hearts of our people”. It could not have come at a better time than now.