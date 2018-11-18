TD Samuel expected to hit Cebu early this week

Cebu island and the rest of Central Visayas will be hit by Tropical Depression Samuel early this week, according to the state weather bureau.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) will be on blue alert status beginning today, November 19, in preparation for the possible effects of Samuel which is expected to be felt midnight of Tuesday or Wednesday dawn, bringing moderate to heavy rains.

CDRRMO chief Nagiel Bañacia, in a Facebook post, advised all DRRM committees in the city’s barangays to conduct a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) in order to identify the risks in their respective hazard areas, particularly flooding and landslides.

The DRRM councils in each barangays, Bañacia said, “must advise residents living near or in river channels, low-lying and mountainous areas to take precautionary measures.”

The Municipal DRRMO of Bantayan in their FB page also advised residents living within the 20-meter easement zone from the town’s shore to “transfer to a safer area since big waves are expected to batter the shoreline as we expect the effect of Tropical Depression Samuel.”

Bantayan MDRRMO also cautioned small fishermen from going to seas during the prevalence of TD Samuel, especially on the northeastern side of the town as waves are expected to be bigger and stronger in the area.

The local DRRM offices in the province and the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) are also bracing for the possibility that TD Samuel will intensify into a Tropical Storm within the next 24 hours.

PCG – 7 Spokesperson LTJG Michael Encina said their Quick Response Team is on alert status.

“We have deployment in the areas of Hagnaya, Danao and Southern Cebu area as part of our mitigating measures,” said Encina in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

He said around 16 aluminum boats, two rubber boats and two fast boats are already in position for possible

response operation.

Tropical Depression “Samuel,” which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

The weather disturbance is moving in a west-southwesterly direction with winds at 25 kph.

Weather Specialist Joey Figuracion of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said Samuel is expected to make landfall in Surigao del Norte on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Based on their monitoring system, Figuracion said the tropical depression would likely develop into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Samuel was last seen at 875 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Cebu province will start experiencing the trough of the storm by Monday afternoon or evening which will bring scattered rains.

But on Tuesday until Wednesday, Figuracion said Samuel will traverse the Visayas and bring moderate to heavy rains and intense rainfall.

Storm warnings may be raised during this times.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management has been placed on full alert especially that the brunt of the storm is expected to take place during the celebration of their fiesta on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Andy Berame, officer-in-charge of CDRRMO, advised residents from the islands surrounding Mactan to plan ahead in case of cancellation of boat trips due to bad weather.

“Samtang wala pay pag-suspend sa byahe kay molabang sila daan. Pero pananglit i-suspend na gyod ang byahe, wala na gyoy dapat molabang. Cooperation lang gyod sa tanan,” said Berame in a phone interview.

Figuracion also warned residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas to take precautionary measures and to continuously monitor the weather updates.