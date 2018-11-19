Tumulak supports plan to regulate house rentals

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak expressed support on the suggestion made by Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), for the city to pass an ordinance regulating house rentals.

Tumulak said landlords should do background checks on prospective tenants for the safety of everyone in the community.

“We are urging owners of apartments to strengthen their security measures, and cooperate with the police by providing them information if there are crimes committed within their areas,” he added.

Garma’s recommendations came a day after a drug pusher was arrested in Barangay Tisa, with the P39-million worth of illegal drugs – the biggest haul made by CCPO yet.