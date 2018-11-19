Man shot dead in Talisay City motorcycle chase

By Benjie Talisic | November 19,2018 - 10:09 AM

A man was shot dead in Barangay Linao, Talisay City at past 8 p.m. yesterday, November 18.

The victim was identified as Geogenes Trasmel, 31.

Trasmel was walking along the bridge in the said barangay when two assailants riding a motorcycle shot him.

After the first shot, the victim was able to run for a few meters, and a motorcycle chase then occurred.

The suspects then fired at the victim again.

Medical responders then declared Trasmel dead-on-the-spot.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Chief said in a phone interview that they are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation.