Man shot dead in Talisay City motorcycle chase
A man was shot dead in Barangay Linao, Talisay City at past 8 p.m. yesterday, November 18.
The victim was identified as Geogenes Trasmel, 31.
Trasmel was walking along the bridge in the said barangay when two assailants riding a motorcycle shot him.
After the first shot, the victim was able to run for a few meters, and a motorcycle chase then occurred.
The suspects then fired at the victim again.
Medical responders then declared Trasmel dead-on-the-spot.
Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Chief said in a phone interview that they are currently conducting a hot pursuit operation.
